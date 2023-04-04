BedGear uses Rock Hill location to manufacture mattresses

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – BedGear will now be using it’s Rock Hill location to manufacture mattresses.

CN2 took you inside the facility back this past January during the company’s Impact Day.

The bed makers, who opened their doors in 2013, announced the facility will now be used to produce those mattresses as well grow its effort to expand domestic manufacturing..

Company officials expect to manufacture more than 25,000 mattresses by the end of 2023, adding that dozens of manufacturing and warehouse jobs will also be created in order to keep up with demand.

