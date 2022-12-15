CN2 Digital Dashboard – Hottest pepper on “Dirty Jobs”, Recycling Holiday Hours and Playhouse Gift Cards

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – PuckerButt featured by Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe, Recycling Hours and Gift Cards benefit Fort Mill Community Playhouse.

PukerButt on Featured on Dirty Jobs:

Local Hot Pepper Man Ed Curry will be featured this Sunday, December 18th on Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs at 8 pm.

We spoke with the PuckerButt Pepper Company owner today and he said from “start to finish it was non-stop fun!.”

the Carolina Show Ski Team sharing out the first post, saying how proud they are of their hot sponsor.

York County Holiday Hours for the 16 Collection & Recycling Centers across the county: Friday, Dec 23, 7AM-1PM CLOSED Saturday, December 24 and Closed on Monday January 2nd. MONDAY, JAN 2ND

The Fort Mill Community Playhouse is hosting their laugh lab fundraiser in January. Tickets are now on sale. The Event will take place on January 13 at Lifepoint Church in Fort Mill with tickets at $20.

Proceeds benefits the Playhouse’s upkeep and their goal of purchasing a permanent space