York School District Remembers Beloved Custodian

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One is in mourning today following the death of a custodian at York Comprehensive High School.

District Officials say Al Palmer passed away Wednesday morning at the school while he was working.

As of now a cause of death has not been released and District officials say they are doing everything they can to help those impacted by his loss.

District leaders says custodians from other schools have even volunteered to take on more work in an effort to overcome the loss.

