Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife.

A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.

The alleged crimes were committed in June of 2020 in South Carolina and other states.

Officials say if convicted, Florentine faces a maximum penalty of either death or life in prison.

Federal Indictment Returned for Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA — A federal grand jury in Greenville returned a four-count indictment charging Lawrence Joseph Florentine, 54, of Rock Hill, with interstate domestic violence resulting in death; use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner, N.Z.F., during a crime of violence; obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit interstate domestic violence. The alleged offenses were committed in June 2020, in South Carolina and elsewhere.

South Carolina ranks seventh among all states with respect to the percentage of women who experienced domestic violence at some point during their lifetimes and has ranked within the top 10 states for the rate of female homicide in each of the past 17 years. Federal laws provide tools for prosecuting domestic violence offenders in certain situations involving firearms and interstate travel or activity.

Florentine faces a maximum penalty of death or up to life in prison if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police; Caldwell County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office; Greenville County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office; York County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office; Rock Hill, South Carolina, Police Department; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division; and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leesa Washington is prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.