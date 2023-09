CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Giti Tire in Chester County Earned a Top Safety Recognition Award, the FM Global’s Highly Protected Risk Award.

FM Global covers a broad range of industrial and commercial risk management needs.

The award says Giti Tire has demonstrated its commitment to safety across all aspects of its operations since establishing a presence in Chester County in 2014.

