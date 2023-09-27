CN2 Business Spotlight – Trying a new look this Fall season with Dragonfly Boutique

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Trying a new look this Fall season? Help is on the way in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

The City of Lancaster now has a new one-stop shop in the Dragonfly Boutique and Marketplace.

This store offers a variety of goods including everything from food and furniture to clothing and decoration.

While Dragonfly is new to our area, it’s actually the second location growing from Indian Trail, North Carolina.

The Marketplace still has some free space for interested vendors who are looking for somewhere to sell their goods.

The owner hopes to fill the entire store to create a larger variety of products with the ultimate goal being to bring more Dragonfly Boutique locations to Lancaster County.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Talford Realty International celebrating five years in business.

Since opening in 2018, the company says it has provided real estate services, client education, and more.

The real estate firm marked its 5th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the York County Chamber of Commerce.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Wells Fargo Bank | Financial Services & Online Banking also celebrating the opening of the new Cross Creek branch in Fort Mill.

The branch is located at 8352 Charlotte Highway in Fort Mill.

As part of its footprint in Fort Mill, Wells Fargo present a $10,000 grant to United Way of Lancaster County to support the efforts to advance the education, economic mobility, and health of the community.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.