CN2 Business Spotlight – Plan your dream vacation with Cruise Planners

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you did not go on the summer trip of your lifetime this year, travel experts say the fall season is a good time to make your dreams come true to start planning for Summer of 2024. Pack your bags in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

Juan Velazquez, with Cruise Planners, has been helping families plan their trips in Fort Mill for years.

He specializes in planning vacations to places that he personally has been too as a way to make sure that those who visit exotic locations really know what they can expect.

Recently Juan has been named one of the semi-finalists for Carnival Cruise’s Best Travel Advisors in its Business Plan Challenge.

Later in September Carnival Cruise will announce the winner who will be presented with $5,000 by ABC’s “Shark Tank” Daymond John.

