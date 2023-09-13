CN2 Business Spotlight – Biscuitville coming to Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land is welcoming a breakfast spot that focuses on Freshness. This is our latest CN2 Business Spotlight.

The brand new Biscuitville, located in front of Lowe’s on Highway 160, served its first customers on Tuesday, September 12th and cars were lined up.

Inside you can actually see the biscuits being prepped to go into the oven where a fresh batch comes out every fifteen minutes.

This is just the third Biscuitville to open in the Palmetto State.

The operator of this location says the special ingredient for them would be the employees. They add to the success of the business.

Some call Biscuitville “The Nation’s Best Fast-Food Breakfast.”

Biscuitville’s hours are from 5:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can also get pancakes, muffins and pastries.

Related Links: CN2 Business Spotlight – Carbon Recall

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.