CN2 Digital Dashboard – Food Pantries, Brattonsville, Allison Creek Amphitheater

The Town of Clover Mayor Greg Holmes and Council presenting a Mayor’s Proclamation to The True Word of God Food Pantry and The Clover Community Fridge at the Bridge to bringing Awareness to the Clover Food Banks.

Food donations can be drop off to either of these Clover area Food Banks.



Historic Brattonsville is officially a member of the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network which connects sites across the country to provide education, interpretation and research related to the period of Reconstruction.

Historic Brattonsville is one of four new South Carolina sites added to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.



Allison Creek Presbyterian Church is celebrating its newly built outdoor amphitheater.

The amphitheater was dedicated in honor of Dean Marsh, a long time well known Bluegrass Hall of Fame performer and member of the church.

