CN2 Business Spotlight – Crossings on Main, Your Go-To Gift Store

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After 5 years working as the Store Manager, one couple took a leap of faith during the pandemic and purchased The Crossings On Main. While keeping most of it’s southern flare, they are adding their own style.

Owner Keith Suttles says, “When I walk in here I want it to be a happy place. People come in and they may not buy anything, which is fine, but they just love to browse. We love to have people to come in and browse.”

Suttles, and his partner Kirk Godbey, are thrilled to now own Crossings On Main and have made some changes. There’s now a larger book selection such as coffee table and cook books and an eclectic selection of ways you can decorate your home with art, linens and décor. They also have sweet baby gifts and jewelry with semi-precious stones.

Suttles says the most popular gifts are usually anything personalized with a town name. They also carry high end brands of home accessories such as Nora Flemming and more.

“I love it, we are someone’s go-to place to come and buy a gift whether it is wedding, baby, whatever, housewarming, they come to us. We have realtors that come to us to buy their closing gifts,” Suttles added.

See full story above.

To shop and visit:

The Crossings On Main

102 Academy Street

www.CrossingsOnMain.com

Crossings On Main Social Media

Business Spotlight is sponsored by The Law Offices of Craig Wilkerson