CN2 Digital Dashboard – Chamber Program Director Goes to Training and RH Utilities Receives an A+

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Regional Chamber sends Programs Director for training class and Rock Hill’s Utilities Systems gets an A+ on rating.

The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s Director of Programs & External Affairs Mark Pursley attended The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management in Georgia last week.

Pursley completed the first year of this four-year nonprofit leadership training program where he learned from highly accomplished chamber executives and worked to build a network of qualified professional peers.

S&P Global is changing the City of Rock Hill’s Utilities System’s rating from an A to an A+.

Leaders say the rise in rating reflects S&P’s opinion that Rock Hill has a strong financial trend that has a stable outlook. This credit review was served from a third party much like anyone’s credit score, this rating can help the city secure lower interest rates and, in turn leaders say, lower interest rates help keep utilities at an affordable rate for the Rock Hill community.

