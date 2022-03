LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Big Thursday of Lancaster awarding $34,000 to USC-Lancaster and the Lancaster County Clemson Club for scholarships for Lancaster County Students.

Since Big Thursday began more than $697,000 has been raised in scholarships benefiting Lancaster students attending USC Lancaster and Clemson University.

Big Thursday dates back to the year 1896 to 1959 when Carolina and Clemson would face each other on the football field on the third Thursday of every October.