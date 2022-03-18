$34.6 Million Investment will Create 63 New Jobs in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The FROMM Group is expanding its division into Lancaster County. The $34-million investment is expected to create 63 jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – U.S. Strapping Company, Inc., a division of FROMM Group, today announced plans to expand its operations in Lancaster County. The company’s $34.6 million investment will create 63 new jobs.

Established in 1947 and headquartered in Switzerland, FROMM Group is a market-leading manufacturer with years of experience in the development, sales and service of a wide range of packaging products for securing and protecting transport loads around the world.

Located at 234 Grace Avenue in Lancaster, the newly purchased building will be U.S. Strapping Company, Inc.’s second facility in the county and will allow the company to significantly increase its polyester (PET) strap manufacturing capacity. The state-of-the-art operation will also be a master distribution center for domestic and export sales.

The expansion is expected to be complete by March 2023. Individuals interested in joining the U.S. Strapping Company, Inc. team should email the company.

“Lancaster, S.C. is an ideal location for us to further expand and invest in our operations in the USA. The expansion strategy will help us to meet our increasing customers’ demands now and in the future. We have received exceptional cooperation and support from the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.” -FROMM Group, Switzerland Chief Executive Officer Matthias Schwarzenbach

“Over the past few years Lancaster County has seen rapid economic growth, and today’s announcement by FROMM Group and their U.S. Strapping Company, Inc. division will further that trend. We thank U.S. Strapping Company, Inc. for their commitment to Lancaster and South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When an existing company in South Carolina grows, it proves we have the business environment and workforce for companies to find sustained success. Congratulations on today’s expansion announcement by FROMM Group and their U.S. Strapping Company, Inc. division in Lancaster County, and we look forward to working with them for many more years.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s another golden day in Lancaster County with FROMM Group’s expansion of their Lancaster manufacturing operations. We couldn’t be more excited to see this project come to fruition and the business activity it will be bring to a strategically important industrial location. We are very pleased that FROMM Group recognized the outstanding business climate in Lancaster County and look forward to our continued partnership with this outstanding company.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director James Gilbert

