CN2 Business Spotlight – Restaurant Food Grade Rating

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – How often do you think about food safety and the cleanliness of restaurants when you go out to eat?

The state department of health and environmental control is hoping to help keep you informed.

It’s not too hard to see what grade a South Carolina South Carolina restaurant got on its most recent inspection, but how often have you actually looked up a full inspection report to see what’s going on in the kitchen?

DHEC is hoping to make easier for customers as they announced a new addition to the Food Grade Rating decals that are located at the main entrances of restaurants.

Going forward, the new Food Grade Rating decals will also have a QR code you can scan, and it’ll take you right to a portal to see the restaurant’s full inspection history.

DEHC’s Director says, “By adding a QR code to every Food Grade decal, patrons can conveniently view information beyond the food grade alone.”

She adds a DHEC food inspector first made the recommendation to add QR codes and they hope to have QR code letter grades at every permitted establishment “within a year.”

You can click here to find reports on the South Carolina Food Grades website.

