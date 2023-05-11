Celebrate Your Mom with Flowers – CN2 Today chats with Wilson’s Nursery & Garden Center

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Flowers are certainly a great way to celebrate mom and Wilson’s Nursery in Rock Hill is certainly an expert in the field. They’ve been around since 1952 and have more than 10 acres in downtown Rock Hill.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaking with Yvonne Wilson, a family member and manager who shares hanging baskets are always a hit. Click above to watch interview.

Wilson’s is located at 921 W Main St, Rock Hill. You can call (803) 327-6116 or visit their website to learn more.