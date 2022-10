CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters in the Clover School District will be voting on a 156 million dollar bond referendum on Election Day.

The district says the bond would not only help build a second high school in Clover, but also free up some much needed space for a third middle school.

On this Wednesday the Clover School District showing CN2’s Zane Cina the growth they are experiencing. We also hear from several students who are making their case for why they believe the bond is necessary.