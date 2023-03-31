Clover Principal accepts promotion – search begins for new school leader

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover High School is searching for a new principal now that Principal Rod Ruth has been promoted.

Principal Rod Ruth has been promoted to Chief of Student Services and Secondary Education Officer for the Clover School District.

The district says Ruth will fill a position that was left vacant at the end of last summer, which has been restructured to fit the needs of a growing district.

Ruth will finish the remaining school year at Clover High School and assume his new responsibilities at the District Office this summer.