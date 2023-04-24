Clover High School Percussion Ensemble named World Champions

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover High School Percussion Ensemble competing in the Winter Guard International’s Percussion Scholastic Open in Dayton, Ohio. The percussion ensemble came out on top with a final score of 97.863 for their show “Nevermore”.

Members of The Clover High School Percussion Ensemble say that they didn’t expect to be back-to-back world champions at the beginning of the season but feel all of their hard work and practice made the win possible.

The ensemble will be performing one more encore performance for anyone who missed the show. It will be held on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:00 PM in Clover High School’s Main Gym.