Proposed bill would bring more counselors to S.C. for mental health

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The necessity for mental health counselors has been steadily increasing in York County and across South Carolina.

That’s why Senator Wes Climer is co-sponsoring a bill to provide some relief. If passed, the bill would grant out-of-state counselors the ability to offer their services in the Palmetto State.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the proposed bill and how it could benefit those in a mental crisis.

If you want to learn more about the bill you can do so by visiting, you can learn more about the bill by visiting South Carolina’s State House website.