Clover Announces Teacher of the Year in Time for Back-to-School

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – School starts in one week for many students throughout the tri-county and the Clover School District held its yearly convocation where the teacher of the year was announced.

Nationally recognized educator Kimberly Bearden spoke, telling stories about her life, personal experience, and how to take a breath and relax.

During the convocation they named Wayne Williams as this year’s Teacher of the Year. Williams teaches engineering and spent 20 years in the industry before becoming an educator.

Clover Teacher of the Year, Wayne Williams said, “I think I’m probably just more humble it’s not something that was a goal of mine, it’s not something that I thought about. So it happening is very humbling.”

To to remind parents and students – School Starts Back on August 15th.