YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Choral Society is an auditioned choral ensemble comprised of York County’s finest singers.

The Society’s season will kick off its 41st year this fall with auditions taking place on Tuesday, September 6th starting at 6 PM and on Thursday, September 8th starting at 5:30 PM again at Oakland Baptist Church.

