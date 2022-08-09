City of York Hopes to Halt New Development to Catch up on Explosive Growth

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in York’s history, the city is looking at the possibility of a moratorium on residential development.

City Council has tabled the Ordinance until Monday, August 15th to discuss the moratorium further before its possible passage. Leaders say they have been experiencing explosive growth in the city over the past 3 years and know more growth is expected.

From 2000 to 2019 York had two new residential developments built and since that time the city has approved 11 neighborhoods with more in the works.

York City management says if a moratorium passes it will just be temporary with the goal to create new subdivision guidelines and regulations to make the types of subdivisions and development easier to bring into the city.

York City Manager Seth Duncan said, “It will give us a pause, a moment to reflect where we have come from, where we want to go, how much more growth do we want to see. It would last about 6 months – we could extend by 3 more months if necessary. Really, its a chance to figure out and plan appropriately the continue growth in York.”

Duncan says if the moratorium passes it will take place immediately impacting new projects. Residential developments already submitted will be allowed to continue.

Duncan says they have heard from many builders who say they welcome the moratorium. The builders are say the moratorium will make it easier for them to meet the criteria placed and give them a playbook on the correct building standards with less confrontation between the city and builders.