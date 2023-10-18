Close race in Rock Hill General Election ends with new face on City Council

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill will see a new face on city council according to unofficial election results.

Turnout on election day was at 5%, and resulted in Rock Hill City Councilman Derrick Lindsay winning his ward 1 uncontested race with 161 votes. Lindsay’s co-councilman, Kevin Sutton, earned 104 total votes in ward 3 for his uncontested race.

As for Ward 2, the only contested race, things came down to the wire with only 18 votes separating the two candidates looking to replace current council woman Kathy Pender.

Votes will be certified Thursday, but right now, Brent Faulkenberry holds the lead, after he secured 466 votes. Faulkenberry beat out Hope Matthews, who received 448 total votes.

“I was really happy to see the number of people who turned out to vote” Matthews said. “I’ve really enjoyed the journey, its been amazing to meet all the folks that are working hard to make Rock Hill a better community.”

The result of the Ward 2 race are not official, as provisional ballots have not been counted.

Election Officials say those final ballots will be accounted for during a certification hearing this coming Thursday at 10 A.M., at which point the race results will be made official.

Faulkenberry has not responded to request for an interview.

You may know Faulkenberry currently sits on the Rock Hill School Board. Board officials say assuming he resigns, Board members can vote to fill the vacant seat until the next general election in November 2024.