New Broadband Service coming to Tega Cay thanks to Google

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina’s Governor in town for an announcement involving internet services in Tega Cay.

Google is bringing Google Fiber internet services to South Carolina, beginning with Tega Cay.

Tega Leaders say it was the people in the city who asked for another choice when it comes to services.

Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2024 and hope to serve customers by the end of 2024 and Google will be paying for in installation.

In response to today’s Google Fiber announcement, Comporium, our parent company speaking out. The Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch, saying “Competition has been a part of our industry for decades and Comporium will continue to focus on its customers’ needs by providing industry-leading technology, superior customer service, and same-day outage responses just like we have since the first streets were laid in Tega Cay. We were the first provider to bring gigabit fiber services to the area ten years ago, and we are hard at work planning the roll-out of next generation multigigabit services starting next year.”