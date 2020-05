YORK, S.C. — A symbol of hope.

That’s what city of York leaders want American flags to be to their residents during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The town always displays the flags throughout downtown during patriotic holidays, but this year in the midst of a storm, they decided to fly them early.

The flags will stay up through the end of the 4th of July holiday.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil shows why the city of York is putting up the flags ahead of time.