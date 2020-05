ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) — Here’s a look at what you can see this Friday night starting at 6 p.m. on CN2 News.

We are speaking with the Chef who is bringing a restaurant to the McCrory Building in Downtown Rock Hill

The last look as close contact service providers get everything in place before they can open on Monday, May 18th in South Carolina

In CN2 Sports… meet our latest CN2 Athlete of the Week