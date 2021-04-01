Chicken Salad Chick Coming to Rock Hill

(Photo courtesy: Warren Norman Company)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Warren Norman Company announced today Chicken Sala Chick is expected to come to Rock Hill.

The restaurant will lease the 2,770 square foot space at 760 Herlong Avenue, in the old NBSC Bank building.

Warren Norman Company says the building will be getting a complete facelift to complement the Chicken Salad Chick.

Chicken Salad Chick is a fast casual restaurant that specializes in different varieties of chicken salsa, along with sides like pimento cheese, broccoli and grape salads.

To learn more about the Chicken Salad Chick visit www.chickensaladchick.com.

This is the first location in Rock Hill and the 11th in the state.