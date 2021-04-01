More Than 2 Million Doses of COVID-19 Given in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina DHEC announced Thursday, April 1st more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been given across the state.

With that, leaders with DHEC says 1,289,672 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the release all three vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen are available to those aged 18 and older. Currently the Pfizer is only available to those ages 16-18.

As of today 17.1 percent of South Carolina is considered fully vaccinated.

DHEC leaders say herd immunity can be achieved and DHEC advises that certain public health recommendations, like masks and physical distancing can begin to be relaxed once 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated. Until then, leaders say its important to follow those guidelines.

Below is resources from SC- DHEC about COVID-19 and how to make a vaccine appointment.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit DHEC’s vaccine locator map or call your provider directly to ask about appointment availability. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.