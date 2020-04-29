Chicken King, Luck Companies Partner To Give Hot Meals For Chester County Bus Drivers

CHESTER, S.C. — An Virginia-based organization is partnering with Chicken King in Rock Hill to give back to bus drivers.

On Monday, Luck Companies and Chicken King organized the distribution of hot family meals for Chester County School District bus drivers and student nutrition staff.

The family meals were provided by Luck Companies as a thank you to the school district employees who would normally be serving students right now.

“These are unprecedented times and Luck Companies feels it is paramount to offer assistance and support to local community members, including the dedicated school district bus drivers and student nutrition staff of Chester County,” said Ben Thompson, Luck Companies director of Greenfield Development.

Dr. Angela Bain, superintendent of Chester County Schools, was in attendance at the event, which drew in over 80 people.

“On behalf of the Chester County School system, we are incredibly grateful to Luck Companies for their support and generosity during this time,” Bain said. Gestures like this not only acknowledge our people, but also boost morale as we persist through challenging times. Values-based companies such as Luck Companies are instrumental to a strong community fabric.”

“Chicken King was delighted when Luck Companies reached out and asked us to partner with them to provide meals to deserving families, while simultaneously supporting our business, said Alex Brikas, owner and operator of Chicken King, Chester. “It’s clear that Luck Companies values giving back and we were honored to play a role in these efforts.”

Along with the meals provided to school district employees, Luck Companies is also providing Personal Protective Equipment to the following essential employers:

Chester Medical Center – 200 N95 masks

Town of Chester Police Department – 1,000 masks

Chester County Sheriff’s Department – 448 bottles of hand sanitizer

“Caring for local residents is critically important to us and directly aligns with the mission of our company,” Thompson added. “We are glad to provide resources that help ensure the health and safety of people.

“The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the donation Luck Companies is making to our agency, which will keep sheriff deputies safer during COVID-19 while working in our community,” Sheriff Max Dorsey said, regarding Luck Companies’ support.

In addition, Luck Companies will announce later this week a $5,000 donation match to the Harvest Hope Food Bank, whose efforts are critical to the Chester and Kershaw County communities.

“One way that communities heal from this pandemic is by helping one another during these tough times. There are blue skies at the end of this and together, we hope to continue identifying opportunities to support the citizens of Chester County.” Thompson said.