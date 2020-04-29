Fort Mill High Student Organizes Unique Project To Celebrate Seniors

FORT MILL, S.C. — Even though COVID-19 has robbed high school seniors of any in-school celebrations, many are finding ways to honor these students outside.

Spencer Evans, a senior at Fort Mill High School, is working to make things a little brighter for his classmates.

He is teaming up with the city of Tega Cay and has launched what he’s calling senior recognition displays.

Evans didn’t get to finish his lacrosse season, or experience senior night or prom.

He’s played lacrosse for the last four years and can’t celebrate with his buddies.

Now – he’s asking seniors to create a display to put in their front yards – that honors academic and athletic achievements.

Evans says Tega Cay was understanding and worked with him to create rules around the artwork. They include, displays can’t be bigger than 32-square inches, can’t disrupt streets and cannot include lights.

He adds the senior displays gives students a way to be creative and show themselves on the streets to neighbors and friends.

Although he’s down about the situation, he also asks seniors to “look forward to we have college and if not, we have other things to look forward to. This is such a small part in our childhood and life, that as we go on, it will be gone, not forget about it, but it will be such a small part, we won’t remember as bad as we do right now,” Evans said.

High school seniors are encouraged to participate the entire month of May. Details are listed on the city’s website.

Evans is hoping for a real graduation that still follows CDC guidelines.

The Fort Mill High student plans to go to Clemson University for engineering in the fall. He hopes by then he’ll be able to attend classes normally.