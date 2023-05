CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester Police Department is one step closer to moving into an all new headquarters building located on Church Street in the City of Chester.

After selecting a contractor for the job at the start of this week, the agency feels it has everything needed to begin the work of turning a closed down bank into a new home for the Police Department.

CN2’s Zane Cina touring the former bank as the Police Chief details his vision for change.