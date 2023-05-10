Classroom Makeover for one Rock Hill School Teacher

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During Teacher Appreciation the Rock Hill School District is honoring 3 teachers with a “Classroom Makeover”.

This makeover will allow teachers the ability to re-imagine their classrooms with the help of Rock Hill School District and a new program called Inspiring Spaces.

More than 120 teachers were nominated, and Carly Varnadore a Kindergarten Teacher at Mt. Gallant Elementary School was one of three teachers to receive a Classroom Makeover.

CN2 cameras was there for the surprise, and we are learning why the district wanted to push this program forward.

Rock Hill School District Superintendent, Dr. Tommy Schmolze says, “Teacher appreciation is one thing we say, educators and everyone that touches the life of a child is so important. What we went through with COVID was life changing with education and to cast out a little more love to make them feel appreciated I think whatever we can to do that we will do.”.

The teachers will be given little to no restrictions when it comes to renovating their classrooms.

The makeover process will take place over the summer and the new classrooms will be unveiled the first week of school in the fall.