Chester County Residents Reject $116.5 Million School Bond, Board Reacts

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Chester County residents voted down a $116.5 million school bond referendum that promised a new high school and renovations to other buildings in the county.

The Chester County Board of Voter Registration and Elections says 6,136 ballots were cast with 2,150 people voting for the bond and 3,953 voting against the bond. Voter turnout was 29.37 percent.

The bond would have paid for a new Chester High School, a new Career Center, renovations and Great Falls High School and Lewisville High School and several other upgrades throughout the district.

“It is sad,” said Chester County School Superintendent Dr. Angela Bain, “I think the children of Chester County have lost here again, and that is pitiful.”

The bond created a lot of debate in the district. Some residents who opposed it felt that the bond didn’t address expected growth in the eastern part of Chester County.

“They need to go back and rethink, and redo what they’ve done,” said Chester County resident Gertrude Boyd.

Chester County School Board of Trustees Chairwoman Maggie James says the county did take growth into consideration, and even had a demographic study done in the area.

“We know the growth is coming, but it’s not going to be a growth where people are moving in with three or four children. It’s going to be senior citizens,” said James.

James believes the campaign was infiltrated with misinformation.

“A lot of people were afraid. They were given incorrect information that taxes were going to go up,” said Sanders, “There was a lot of misinformation and intimidation.”

Terry Sanders says he is disappointed the bond didn’t pass voted because he’s concerned about his grandchildren’s future.

“They need better schools than what we’ve got,” said Sanders.

The Chester County Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. to discuss the next steps.

“We have lost this battle, but we have not lost the war,” says James.