Cancer Organizations Push For Bill That Prohibits Indoor Tanning To Those Under 18

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Many with the American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network rallied today at our state capital in support of The Skin Cancer Prevention Act, a proposed bill by York County representative, Raye Felder.

The proposed law would prohibit the use of indoor tanning devices and facilities to young people under the age of 18.

Currently in our state, those under the age of 18 can use a tanning bed at a facility with a parent’s consent.

Those we spoke with, including a dermatologist, say tanning beds cause cancer and using them at a younger age increases your chances of getting the disease.

