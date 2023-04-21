Chester County Economic Development Celebrated by Business Magazine

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County achieved a major milestone by becoming part of Business Facilities magazine’s EDO of the Year awards. The distinction was granted to 24 economic development organizations from the United States and Canada who have excelled in the advancement of their communities.

This recognition is divided into five sections, namely State EDO of the Year, Utility EDO of the Year, Large EDO of the Year (for cities of more than 500,000 people), Mid-Size EDO of the Year (population 100k to 500k), and Small EDO of the Year (under 100k people).

Out of the 24 economic development organizations, Chester County placed as one of six winners in the Small EDO of the Year category.

Robert Long, Director of Chester County Economic Development said in an interview – “Chester County has had an amazing run over the past couple of years with successes like E. &. J Gallo Winery, IKO Industries, and most recently Albemarle Corporation . . . In the past two years, we have announced almost $2.5 billion in new capital investment and the creation of more than 1,100 jobs. We are delighted to receive this recognition.”