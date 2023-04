LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says its investigating the death of an infant.

The coroner’s office responded to MUSC-Lancaster hospital in response to an infant death just before 4 PM Thursday.

The death is being investigated by Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster City PD, and SLED’s Special Victim’s Unit.

The coroner’s office says the investigation is currently ongoing and active and no further details are available at this time.