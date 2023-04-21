Prescription drug take back day set for this Saturday

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The DEA and local law enforcement agencies are calling on community members to get rid of unused prescription drugs for National Prescription Take Back Day, Saturday, April 23rd.

From 10 AM until 1 PM on Saturday is dedicated to safely disposing of unused and expired medications.

In Lancaster County there are three different drop-off locations:

Del Webb Library 7641 Charlotte Hwy. Indian Land, SC 29707

Lancaster City Police Department 405 E. Arch Street, Lancaster, SC 29720

Kershaw Town Hall 113 S. Hampton Street, Kershaw, SC 29067

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with Lancaster County Police Chief Don Roper about the drugs he’s seeing in his community and the importance of the tack back drug day.