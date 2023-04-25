Chester County Baseball Complex feeling safer with added security

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Baseball Complex is once again open for play with teams and spectators wasting no time in filling each field at the park.

It was just last week a shooting incident took place at the park, pausing activities, but Today residents say they feel safer thanks to several security enhancements and emergency protocol changes being made.

Those changes include a new law enforcement presence from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Great Falls Police Department. A new chaperone rule is also in effect for anyone under 18 years old.

Complex officials say more security enhancements will be brought to the park soon, as Chester County will be upgrading the parks cameras and video monitoring system. A new pass system is also being worked on to help in authorizing player and spectator entry, although board members say it’s still in the early stages of development.

CN2’s Zane Cina enjoying an evening of baseball as he gets a look at the safety changes in action.