Quicker care now possible with MUSC Lancaster’s new air ambulance

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the Medical University of South Carolina’s Lancaster division is unveiling its new Air Ambulance and flight crew during a ribbon cutting ceremony on this Tuesday.

Before the new Air Ambulance; travel between hospitals was restricted due to the lack of helicopters in the area.

Officials say the goal of this new program is to ensures that patients receive the critical care they need as quickly as possible.

The crew working on this new program will consist of one pilot, a trauma nurse, and an EMS specialist. The program will operate 24/7 and provide critical support to any hospitals within a 100-mile radius.

In addition to providing inter-hospital transfers MUSC also says they will work with local fire and EMS when it comes to transporting patients during emergencies situations.