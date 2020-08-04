Chester County Animal Care Temporarily Suspends Regular In-Take Operations

CHESTER, S.C. — According to Chester County government, as of Monday, Aug. 3rd, Chester County Animal Care and Enforcement team will temporarily suspend regular in-take operations into the animal shelter.

We’re told it has seen an enormous animal cruelty and neglect case that has overtaxed shelter resources.

About 50 dogs were seized from a property on Berrywood Ln in Fort Lawn. The dogs are in various conditions. The Chester Co. Animal Shelter is now OVER capacity and isn't taking in anymore animals. So far no charges have been filed, but an investigation is underway. — Indira Eskieva (@IndiraCN2) August 4, 2020

Chester County officials say the case will not be taken lightly and the shelter will work hard to alleviate the situation.

All future calls will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. This case is expected to impact services for the next 10 days.

Should you encounter a genuine emergency involving a domestic canine or feline, regardless of time or day, call E-911 directly.

The animal shelter still needs help getting the animals adopted, fostered or rescued. Please call the shelter and leave a message at 803-385-6341.