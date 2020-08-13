Happy 63rd Birthday to Yvonne Cherry!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Yvonne Cherry of Rock Hill turned 63 years old earlier this month!
Her daughter put together a drive-thru birthday celebration full of friends and family, even the Rock Hill City Police and fire department.
Yvonne’s friend tells CN2 she is a pillar in the Crawford Road community in Rock Hill and they even use her yard for their annual Crawford Road Reunion!
She is also considered the unofficial “mayor” of Crawford Road. She is also well known throughout York and Chester Counties!
Her friend also tells CN2 hundreds can expect to get a birthday song or card from her, even the president of the United States!
Happy Birthday, Yvonne Cherry!