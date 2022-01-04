Catawba-Wateree Basin Enters Drought Watch Stage

South Carolina (CN2 NEWS) – Even though we’ve seen a lot of rain recently, Duke Energy still releasing a drought watch for the Catawba-Wateree River Basin. Duke Energy said the rainfall this past week was helpful, but it wasn’t enough to “significantly change” the drought conditions.

Unusually Dry Conditions and Low Streamflow Put Catawba-Wateree River Basin in Drought Watch

The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group (CW-DMAG) announced today that dry weather conditions have placed the Catawba-Wateree River Basin in Stage 0 of the group’s drought protocol. Stage 0 is a drought watch stage that notifies CW-DMAG members to monitor conditions more closely.

Stage 0 was reached on Jan. 4, 2022.

“There are no required actions by the community at this stage, but water and energy conservation are strongly encouraged, especially with the expected dry months ahead,” said Ed Bruce, P.E., Duke Energy, CW-DMAG coordinator. “We will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed to best protect the water supply available to our communities.”

Due to significantly limited rainfall in 2021, water storage in the 11-reservoir Catawba-Wateree River Basin has decreased and streamflows that feed the reservoirs are below normal. In addition, the U.S. Drought Monitor trigger indicates most of the basin is experiencing worsening drought conditions. Duke Energy rain gauges show the region received less than half the expected rainfall in the final four months of 2021. The rainfall over the past several days, though helpful, was not enough to significantly change the underlying drought conditions.

The group’s drought protocol, known as the Low Inflow Protocol (LIP), is the drought management plan major water users in the region use to share responsibility and set priorities to conserve the limited water supply during drought conditions. Stage 0 is the first of five drought stages outlined in the protocol and is a drought watch stage.

CW-DMAG was established in 2006 to monitor drought status and to recommend coordinated actions for CW-DMAG members. CW-DMAG members include the area’s public water suppliers and several large industrial users withdrawing water from the rivers and lake system, North Carolina and South Carolina resource agencies, other federal agencies and Duke Energy.

CW-DMAG and the LIP resulted from Duke Energy’s relicensing process for the Catawba- Wateree Hydroelectric Project. The LIP is part of Duke Energy’s federal operating license issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). CW-DMAG meets at least monthly when conditions reach Stage 0 or greater of the LIP. For more information about CW-DMAG and the LIP, visit www.duke-energy.com/lakes/cwdmag.asp.

If community members have specific questions about recommended measures, they are encouraged to contact their local water supplier.

