Fort Mill Animal Hospital Remembers Dr. John Lesslie, Jr.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Animal hospital posting on their Facebook page, “It is with heavy heart that Fort Mill Animal Hospital pauses to recognize the passing of our predecessor and long-time local veterinarian, Dr. John Lesslie.”

A Rock Hill native, Doctor Lesslie, Jr. died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1972, Clemson University in 1977 and in 1983 the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Lesslie owned Fort Mill Animal hospital for 30 years and sold the business in 2019. Fort Mill Animal Hospital said that “His commitment to the pets and to the community of Fort Mill cannot adequately be put into words. He will be genuinely missed.”

Dr. Lesslie’s Celebration of Life will take place on January 9th at Neely’s Creek A.R.P. Church. Green Funeral Home is serving the family.