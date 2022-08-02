Carolina Connection – Friends of the Library Making Reading Easily Available in Downtown Businesses

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEW) – Rock Hill Friends of the Library have partnered with businesses in the Rock Hill area to make books more available to sell. Now Knowledge Perk is joining in and has a reading section provided by the Friends of the Library.

Friends of the Library Terry Plumb said they have books in various business establishments as well as in their own store on Main Street in Rock Hill called Friends on Main. He said, “What is really exciting is we are now part of the exciting revival of downtown Rock Hill.”

CN2’s Laurabree Monday talks with Plumb about the growth of Rock Hill and it’s businesses.

Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited.