Career Day: Domtar invites students to celebrate

Businesses are celebrating manufacturing day.

A local paper product manufacturer Domtar celebrated the day by inviting students from ATC Rock Hill and Chester County Career Center to tour their Rock Hill plant and learn more about the trade.Students who study the trade were able to step outside the classroom and get hands on.

They learned about the modern manufacturing process and more about Domtar and the products they produce.

Domtar employees were excited to share what they do and to show students all of the products that are actually produced right here in Rock Hill.