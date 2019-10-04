Heroin Trafficking: 3 Major Busts in Lancaster

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile says in less than a week his agents made three major drug trafficking arrests.

34 year old Kenyale Thompson faces charges of Trafficking Heroin, Crack Cocaine and prescription drugs.

In a separate arrest – the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office charging 29 year-old Richard Hopkins with Trafficking Heroin near the Springdale Recreation Complex.

And deputies charging 42 year-old Christopher Love – with heroin.

The Lancaster County SHeriff says with all of the heroin seized in these busts – the street value is around 30-thousand dollars.