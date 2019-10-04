Upgrades Coming: Chester Schools are preparing for major updates.

The Chester County School District is preparing to make major updates to a few of their schools and facilities.

its is planning to build a new High School, with an athletic facility, build a performing arts center and a new career center and make major renovations to their other two high schools.

The school board of trustees approved the purchase of property near the York Tech Chester Campus – for the new school and career center.

The projects cost is projected to be near 116.5 million dollars and will be funded by a bond referendum.

The current career center needs upgrades and will allow student to practice newer industry trades.

School board leaders believe the upgrades will improve student learning experiences and is an investment in the community’s future.