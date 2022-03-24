Candidate Filing for Partisan Races Nearing Deadline

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In less than one week, on Wednesday, March 30th candidate filing for partisan races in South Carolina will close.

Lots of people from the Tri-County have already filed for a number of county council races and State House of Representative seats.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks leaders with the York County Republican and Democratic parties about races they are watching closely.

More information about filing is below from York County government.

FILING FOR PARTISAN OFFICES:

Any candidate seeking a political party’s nomination for any office in the 2022 General Election

must file with the appropriate county board of voter registration & elections or with the South

Carolina Election Commission, depending on the office sought. A complete list of offices and

candidate filing locations can be found at www.yorkcountygov.com/vote

The York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will accept candidate filings for State

House of Representatives Districts 026, 029, 043, 046, 047, 048, 049, 066. Candidates MUST

file in their county of residence. (Candidates for this office may also file with the South Carolina

Election Commission).

Candidate filings will also be accepted for York County Council Districts Three (03), Four (04)

and Seven (07) and for the office of York County Probate Judge.

Filing will open at noon, March 16, 2022, and close at noon, March 30, 2022 at 6 S. Congress St.,

Suite 1201, York, SC 29745. Telephone 803.684.1242.

Candidate filing forms, filing fee amounts, and other candidate filing information may be found at

www.yorkcountygov.com/vote