Candidate Filing for Partisan Races Nearing Deadline

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In less than one week, on Wednesday, March 30th candidate filing for partisan races in South Carolina will close.
Lots of people from the Tri-County have already filed for a number of county council races and State House of Representative seats.
In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks leaders with the York County Republican and Democratic parties about races they are watching closely.
More information about filing is below from York County government.
FILING FOR PARTISAN OFFICES:
Any candidate seeking a political party’s nomination for any office in the 2022 General Election
must file with the appropriate county board of voter registration & elections or with the South
Carolina Election Commission, depending on the office sought. A complete list of offices and
candidate filing locations can be found at www.yorkcountygov.com/vote
The York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will accept candidate filings for State
House of Representatives Districts 026, 029, 043, 046, 047, 048, 049, 066. Candidates MUST
file in their county of residence. (Candidates for this office may also file with the South Carolina
Election Commission).
Candidate filings will also be accepted for York County Council Districts Three (03), Four (04)
and Seven (07) and for the office of York County Probate Judge.
Filing will open at noon, March 16, 2022, and close at noon, March 30, 2022 at 6 S. Congress St.,
Suite 1201, York, SC 29745. Telephone 803.684.1242.
Candidate filing forms, filing fee amounts, and other candidate filing information may be found at