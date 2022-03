YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tender Hearts Ministries in York is reopening its Cinderella’s Closet on Thursday, March 24th from 3:30 PM until 6:30 PM to give young ladies a second change to shop for their prom dress and accessories.

The event is free.

https://www.facebook.com/tenderheartsministries

145 Blackburn Street, York

First Come, First Served