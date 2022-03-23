CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are one week away from candidate filing for partisan races to close here in South Carolina. The York County Democratic and Republican parties let us know what races they are watching closely.

Plus, a job fair so big it spans two states. SC Works and NC Works are both hosting a hybrid job fair that will be held virtually and in person.

And, it’s time for the 17th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival.

Also, in CN2 Sports, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder speaks with Winthrop Field and Track Coach, Ben Paxton, about this weekend’s track event.

We have those stories and more.